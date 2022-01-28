Russia Calls on Security Council to Discuss ISIS Attacks in Northeastern Syria

Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the latest developments in northeastern Syria, claiming that the regime is ready for a new round of the constitutional committee, according to Zaitun Agency.

On Thursday, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the latest developments in northeastern Syria.

Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, said Moscow has requested a Security Council meeting on the recent ISIS attacks on al-Hassakeh’s al-Sina’a prison.

Polyansky expressed Russia’s deep concern over reports of recent ISIS attacks in northeastern Syria and the general situation there. He noted that his country had requested a separate briefing from the Security Council on the latest developments.

Read Also: International Concern about ISIS Children Amid Hassakeh Events

He added that Moscow had requested a separate meeting, during which the reports of the UN Deputy Secretary-General, the head of the UN’s counter-terrorism department, Vladimir Voronkov, and other representatives of the UN Secretariat on the latest developments in northeastern Syria, would be heard.

Assad Regime Ready for Constitutional Committee

In other news, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, announced the Assad regime’s readiness to participate in the next round of the Constitutional Committee talks in Geneva.

Polyansky said during a session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday evening that his country “calls for continued consultations between the Syrian parties in Geneva within the framework of the Constitutional Committee.”

He added that Moscow “believes that there is no alternative to advancing the settlement process, led and implemented by the Syrians themselves, with the support of the United Nations, without outside interference and the imposition of fabricated deadlines.”

He said the Assad regime is ready for “such an action, and they are ready to come to Switzerland and participate constructively in the seventh session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.”

UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, said during the session that he hoped the seventh round of meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee would be held in Geneva in February.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.