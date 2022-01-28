Sabbagh: Events in Hassakeh an Attempt by Washington to Recycle ISIS

The permanent representative of Syria to the UN claimed that the U.S. was behind the events in Hassakeh, as it wants to revive ISIS, according to SANA.

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, stressed that the recent events in the Syrian city of Hassakeh come in the framework of attempts by Washington to recycle the ISIS terrorist organization and justify the remaining of its forces in Syria in light of the growing local and international demands that these forces leave the Syrian territories.

Sabbagh said on Wednesday, during a UN Security Council session, that the terrorist attack launched by the terrorists of ISIS and the massacres perpetrated by QSD (Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF, editor’s note) militia, in addition to the destruction of the infrastructure by the U.S. occupation aircraft in Hassakeh city, necessitate the Council to urgently consider the repercussions of these dangerous events.

The Syrian Ambassador pointed out that the events in Hassakeh require the Council to work on ending the presence of U.S. forces in the northeast of Syria and in the al-Tanf area, stopping the sponsor of the QSD separatist militia and other terrorist entities in al Tanf, al-Rukban Camp and stopping their plundering of the Syrian natural resources and wealth.

He criticized the governments of some countries for not shouldering their responsibilities to return back their terrorist citizens and their families who are being held in camps and detention centers in northeast Syria, and to trial and rehabilitate them on their lands in a way that put an end to their presence on the Syrian land.

He reiterated that any discussion on the situation in Syria remains insufficient and a waste of endeavor and time as long as some Western countries continue to cover up the main challenges that Syria is facing.

Read Also: Ghweran Prison; SDF Consolidates Control, Accuses Turkey

Sabbagh said that the Security Council is holding today a session to discuss the political situation in Syria, and tomorrow there will be another session on the humanitarian situation and a few days ago there was a session on the situation in the Middle East in which some parties touched upon the situation in Syria in a selective and biased way.

In addition to that every month the Council holds a session on the so-called ‘chemical file’, wondering whether the Council actually discusses during these sessions the situation in Syria or it has become a platform for some countries to repeat groundless allegations and accusations against Syria in an attempt to harm it.

“What does it mean that the Council holds all these sessions, but does not hold a single emergency session to condemn the Israeli repeated aggressions on Syrian territory or the practices of the U.S. and Turkish occupation forces in it ?” Sabbagh asked.

Sabbagh called the UNSC to work to enforce the implementation of its resolutions and other UN resolutions related to the occupied Syrian Golan to end the Israeli occupation, stop its schemes to build thousands of new settlements in it, and to oblige “Israel”, the occupying power, to stop its repeated aggressions against Syrian territories in addition to work on ending the Turkish occupation of the lands north and northwest of Syria.

He also called the Council to stop the policies of economic terrorism and collective punishment represented by the illegitimate, inhuman, and unethical coercive measures imposed by the U.S. and the European Union on the Syrian people which have affected various aspects of their livelihood, particularly in light of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and severe climate change.

Sabbagh reiterated Syria’s commitment to a political solution based on national dialogue, owned and led by a Syrian leadership, that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people and guarantees the full commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.