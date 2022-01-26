Denmark Continues Repatriation of Syrian Refugees

Denmark is moving forward with the issue of the repatriation of Syrian refugees, as it deems parts of Syria safe to welcome them back, according to al-Watan.

Denmark is moving forward with the issue of the repatriation of Syrian refugees and is studying a draft law for this matter, after classifying parts of Syria as safe areas. In turn, a Syrian father sought the help of Sweden to recover his children, after they were taken from him and he has not seen them for four years.

In detail, the German newspaper Paz reported that the Danish government is working on a law to repatriate Syrian refugees, as part of its strict immigration policy, its desire to reduce refugees to zero and to repatriate asylum seekers if possible.

Opposition websites quoted the newspaper as saying that Danish authorities classify parts of Syria as a safe country of return and have begun to withdraw residence permits for Syrian asylum seekers.

The newspaper also quoted Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as saying: “If you no longer need protection because the danger no longer exists, you must return home and help rebuild it.”

Charlotte Slenti, secretary-general of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), said that although the war is not over, Danish authorities believe conditions in Damascus are so good that they can now return Syrian refugees back there.

Denmark’s Immigration Authority said in April 2021, that since 2019, the country has revoked the residence permits of more than 200 Syrian refugees from the Damascus area, among more than 600 cases reviewed.

In the same year, the Danish government began offering Syrians money to leave the country, with at least 250 refugees voluntarily returning home since 2019.

The Dutch JA21 party is seeking to implement the Danish model by returning Syrian refugees in the Netherlands to their motherland, Syria.

The party, which is classified as a conservative Liberal party, asked Dutch Justice and Security Minister, Anke Brookers, last April, in parliament a number of questions about the repatriation of Syrian refugees in the Netherlands to their home country, like Denmark.

