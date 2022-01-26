Arnous: Hospitals in Syria Need to Increase their Capacity

The Syrian Prime Minister called on hospitals to increase their capacity, as a cold wave wreaks havoc all around Syria, according to al-Watan.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous stressed that hospitals in Syria need to increase their capabilities, in a way similar to the expansion that is taking place in al-Assad University Hospital, which is one of the priorities of government work this year and the next. He also praised the great efforts carried out by medical and nursing staff in all hospitals.

On Monday, Arnous inspected the work progress at the Assad University Hospital in Damascus and the General Authority of Damascus Hospital (al- Mujtahid). He examined the services provided to patients and the quality of health and medical care that is given to them.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Arnous said: This tour comes in light of the harsh weather conditions that the country is facing. Accordingly, medical cases are increasing, therefore, this necessitated that we inspect the readiness of the hospitals in Syria and their capacity to receive any medical case.

Arnous pointed out that all departments in hospitals work during the holiday and all hospitals are fully prepared to receive any normal or emergency medical condition. He pointed out that the state continues to provide support to the health sector and all forms of health and medical care to citizens.

The Minister of Higher Education explained that the Council of Ministers provides great support to medical, administrative, and technical staff. He stressed the importance of the issuance of Decree No. 2 for 2022, which supports the special nature of work for medical, administrative, and nursing workers in oncology, cancer, and other hospitals. This will constitute great support for these cadres and motivate them to improve the quality of the services provided.

For his part, the Minister of Health said that due to the unjust economic blockade there is a shortage of some medicines and medical supplies, stressing that work is being done sequentially to avoid this shortage.

