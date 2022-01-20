Damascus’ Reconciliation Come After Failure of War, Future Syria Party

The assistant secretary-general of Future Syria Party has said that the reconciliation agreements by the regime were made after all war attempts failed, according to North Press.

The Syrian government tries to attract the tribes through what it calls “reconciliation” and it failed in all wars since the beginning of the conflict in Syria, an official of the Future Syria Party said Wednesday.

The reconciliation that the Syrian government propagated for in Deir-ez-Zor was “bogus” and no one went except those who were their agents, Ahmad Sultan, assistant secretary-general of Future Syria Party told North Press.

“The Syrian government has no card except the reconciliation which it calls for in press, but the fact is that people in northeast Syria refuse the entry of the government to their region.

The rejection shown by the Deir-ez-Zor people against the entry of the Russian Patrols assured that fact, he added.

Late in October 2021, the locals prevented Russian forces to cross the government-controlled areas to SDF-held ones in the western countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

“The Syrian government tries to go back to the settlements it did in Daraa previously, and the security branches started to arrest who refuses their autocrat behavior and military thoughts,” Sultan noted.

He pointed out that the Syrian government considers the establishment of the Autonomous Administration as a “knockout” after failing to control northeastern Syria using all war strategies despite Russian support.

