Two Girls Die in Burning Tent in Aleppo Countryside

Two girls died, and their mother suffered severe burns after a fire broke out in their tent on Monday morning in the northern Aleppo countryside.

An informed source told Baladi News, that on Monday morning a fire broke out in the tent of a family displaced from the town of Telmans, in the southern countryside of Idlib, to the Abraz camp in the vicinity of Afrin city, in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

The source explained that the fire caused the deaths of the children Lynn Al-Abdullah, three years old, and her sister Intisar. Their mother was severely burnt while trying to save them, but could not.

The source pointed out that the white helmets and the residents worked to put out the fire, recover the bodies of the two children, and help their mother get to the nearest medical facility in the area to receive the necessary treatment.

It is noteworthy that the family migrated from the town of Telmans to the Abraz camp due to the occupation of their town by regime forces and Russia during the last military campaign on the area, about two years ago.

The fire broke out in a camp in the northern countryside of Aleppo on Monday morning, causing significant material damage.

A fire broke out in the camp of the town of Kafra, north of Aleppo, causing three tents to burn completely, said a Baladi news correspondent in Aleppo countryside.

Our correspondent added that the cause of the fire was a gas leak from a home stove in the tent, which led to a large fire.

According to a census issued by the Organization of Syria Response Coordinators, the total number of fires within the camps from the beginning of 2021 to the end of the year, totaled 157 fires. In these fires, 302 people were affected.

