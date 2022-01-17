HTS Killed Government Soldier in Syria’s Northwest, Hemeimeem

The HTS has killed a Syrian government soldier in Idleb and wounded two others in an attack, according to North Press.

A soldier of the Syrian government forces was killed on Saturday in a target by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS-formerly al-Nusra Front) of the sites of the government forces in Idleb, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria in Hemeimeem Air Base announced on Sunday.

Militants of the al-Nusra Front launched six attacks against the de-escalation zone in northwest Syria killing a soldier of the Syrian government forces, Counter Admiral Oleg Vladimirovich Zhuravlyov, vice director of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said.

Read Also: Recap: Civilians Under Fire After Escalation in Idleb

During the past 24 hours, six shells fell on the de-escalation zone in Idleb and Aleppo, Zhuravlyov added.

Two soldiers of the government forces were also wounded in Aleppo and Idleb countryside in a target by the HTS.

Since early January 2022, the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria has witnessed frequent bombardment by the Russian forces on opposition sites, in addition to mutual shelling between the government forces and the opposition factions.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.