SDF Media Official Killed by Unknown Gunmen in Deir-ez-Zor

Farhad Shami, the media official of the SDF, was reportedly killed by unidentified gunmen near the al-Omar field, according to the Syria Times. The information was later denied by Shami.

The Syria Times’ correspondent reported that Farhad Shami, the media official of the SDF militia, was killed by unidentified gunmen near the occupation base in the al-Omar oil field, east of Deir-ez-Zor.

Another SDF militant was found dead in a street in Hajeen city in Deir-ez-Zor’s eastern countryside.

On Tuesday, Syrian media reported that scores of SDF militants were killed and wounded when an explosive device, planted by popular factions in the village of al-Takihi in Deir-ez-Zor northern countryside, went off.

Attacks continue on the movements and headquarters of the SDF militiamen within their areas of deployment with the support of the American occupation forces in the Syrian Jazeera, in response to the militia’s criminal practices aimed at restricting the residents and pushing them to join it or displacing them from their homes and areas.

Remarks by the Observer: The director of the media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied what was published by the SANA agency earlier this morning about his assassination in the al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

“The news is false and falls within the media war targeting the SDF and the Autonomous Administration,” Farhad Shami said

The denial came on the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council Forces official account on Facebook.

