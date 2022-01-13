Assad, Iran Minister Discuss New Projects

President Assad discussed with minister Qasemi the implementation of mutually beneficial projects between Iran and Syria, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and Head of the Syrian –Iranian Joint Economic Committee on the side of Iran, Rostam Qasemi, and the accompanying delegation, to discuss the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between Syria and Iran were discussed, especially at the economic level.

President al-Assad affirmed the importance of establishing new projects that achieve the joint strategic benefit of Syria and Iran and link between the business sectors of both countries.

Read Also: Reducing Iran Presence in Lattakia: Truth or Maneuver?

The talks also dealt with means of expanding areas of bilateral work in public and private sectors, and encouraging joint investments to give new impetus to trade and economic ties.

For his part, Qasemi underlined Iran’s stance in support of the Syrian people in the face of terrorist war which they are being subjected to it.

He also affirmed his country’s keenness to widen cooperation between Syria and Iran in all fields that serve the interests of the two friendly peoples.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.