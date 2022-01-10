Asayish Arrest ISIS Leader in Syria’s Hassakeh Countryside

An ISIS military leader was arrested in a village of the Hassakeh countryside by the Asayish and the U.S.-led global coalition, according to North Press.

With the support of the US-led Global Coalition, our special units managed to arrest a military leader of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) in the countryside of Shaddadi city, south of Hassakeh, the Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish) said yesterday.

“Our special units raided the whereabouts of a military commander of ISIS in the village of Rashidiya in the city of Shaddadi,” the Asayish media center published on its official website.

“We were informed about one of the leaders who were active in financing and recruiting people for ISIS,” it added.

“After collecting evidence proving his involvement in terrorist acts, he was arrested with the participation and support of the U.S.-led Coalition,” the Asayish media center added

“Documents, technical equipment, and cellular devices , which he had and used to destabilize the security and safety of our people, were seized,” according to the Asayish media center.

