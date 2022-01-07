White Helmets: Russian War Against Livelihood in Northwestern Syria

Russian forces are targeting the livelihood of people in Northeastern Syria, as attacks focus mainly on infrastructures and farms, according to Shaam.

The Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, said that northwestern Syria has been witnessing a Russian escalation for a week. Warplanes do not leave the skies of the Idleb countryside, in a war on the livelihood of Syrians. They aim to impose instability and destroy infrastructure and production factors.

The white helmets noted that this escalation comes at a time when Russia seeks not to extend the mandate of the cross-border aid mechanism and divert it in favor of bringing aid across conflict lines, i.e. through the Assad regime-controlled areas. This aims to turn the aid-cross conflict into a weapon in its own hands and in the hands of the Assad regime and to practice the policy of starvation and siege as it has practiced in Daraa, Ghouta, Darayya, Zabadani, Homs, and Aleppo, as it is now practicing in al-Rukban camp.

The White Helmets said three civilians were martyred and 11 others were injured by Russian shelling during the first four days of this year. The bombing targeted various areas in northwestern Syria, the largest share of which was in the southern and western countryside of Idleb.

The past few months have witnessed direct and repeated Russian shelling of poultry farms in various parts of the southern and western Idleb countryside, as well as the western countryside of Aleppo.

From November 11th, 2021, until now, eight civilian martyrs and 11 people were directly shelled on seven poultry farms in several areas of northwestern Syria, the White Helmets said.

Two civilians at a poultry farm in the vicinity of the town of Kafr Daryan, north of Idleb, were killed by two Russian airstrikes targeting the poultry farm, on December 31st. Two workers were injured by Russian airstrikes on a poultry farm between the town of Kafr Takharim and the town of Armanaz on January 3rd, 2022. A farm raising cows and chickens in the vicinity of Darat Azza was subjected to Russian aerial bombardment.

The White Helmets stressed that the direct and deliberate Russian bombing of vital facilities in general and poultry farms, in particular, poses a threat to the viability and sources of income of hundreds of families in north-western Syria. This comes in addition to its impact on the high prices of basic materials and the great danger to livestock in all regions of north-western Syria, which is characterized by its agricultural nature, These areas depend on agriculture and raising poultry and animals, whose products are a source of livelihood for hundreds of families that have lost their income due to displacement and the war of the regime and Russia on civilians over the past ten years.

They added: Systematic bombing and a serious military escalation that threatens the lives and livelihoods of civilians and the restriction on humanitarian assistance across the border is a Russian policy to fight the Syrians with all their necessities for survival. A great fear of campaigns of displacement at the beginning of this year and harsh winter conditions on those living in tents is anticipated. This comes amid international publicity to hold the Assad regime and Russia accountable for their crimes against Syrians.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.