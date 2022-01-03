Attack on U.S. Base in Hassakeh, Another Foiled

An attack on a U.S. military base in Hassakeh resulted in no casualties, while another was thwarted, according to Athr Press.

Confidential sources told Athr Press that positions belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) located in the vicinity of the illegal U.S. base south of the city of al-Shaddadi in al-Hassakeh, were attacked. No casualties were recorded.

The sources explained that the SDF positions in the Hassakeh village of Umm al-Zar, the first line of protection for the U.S. base, were attacked by four rocket-propelled grenades, three of which hit the positions without causing casualties among the SDF.

According to the sources, the source of the missiles is a desert area located northwest of the village of Umm al-Zar. The identity of the executing party has not yet been revealed.

The news comes as the SDF announced that it had thwarted a rocket attack on the al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, part of which the U.S. forces had turned into a base.

Media close to the SDF said that the latter arrested a person within the agricultural land near the al-Omar field, who was preparing ground-to-ground missiles to launch towards the field. They arrested him and confiscated the six rockets.

While no details were disclosed regarding the identity of the detainee, Athr Press sources confirmed that the U.S. occupation forces are preparing to launch training exercises starting tomorrow and for two days in the Omar field.

