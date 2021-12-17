Presidential Decree Increases Salaries of Civil, Military Employees by 30%

Through a presidential decree, President Bashar al-Assad has increased the salaries of state employees by 30%, SANA reports.

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Wednesday legislative decree No 29 for 2021 increasing by 30% the fixed salaries and wages of the state’s civil and military employees.

Read Also: Syria Regime to End Subsidies for Richest Citizens

President Assad also issued legislative decree No 30 for 2021 that increases by an amount of 25% the allowance to retired civil and military state employees.

The President issued legislative decree No 31 for 2021 that stipulates evaluating compensations according to the laws and legislations on the basis of monthly fixed salaries and wages effect on the date of work performance.

Remarks by the Syrian Observer:

The average wage in Syria is 149,000 Syrian pounds, according to salaryexplorer.com, which is equal to 41.6 dollars at an exchange rate of 3,580 pounds per dollar. Thus, an increase of 30% amounts to an average of 45,000 lira ($12.5).

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.