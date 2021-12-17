U.S. Army Announces Shooting Down Drone Southeast Syria

The U.S. Army announced that it shot down a drone within the airspace of the al-Tanf military base, according to North Press.

The U.S. Army announced Wednesday that it shot down a drone within the airspace of the al-Tanf military base in southeast Syria two days ago.

“Two drones or unmanned aerial systems (UAS) were tracked entering the airspace around al-Tanf Garrison on Tuesday evening,” Capt. Bill Urban, the spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, told NBC news.

“As one of the UAS continued its course deeper into the al-Tanf Deconfliction Zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down,” Urban said.

He added that the second small drone turned and left the area. “It is not known if either drone carried any explosives.”

No injuries were reported among the U.S. soldiers.

On October 21st, drones targeted the U.S. military base of al-Tanf. Back then, the New York Times cited American and Israeli officials saying that it was a response by Iran to the Israeli airstrikes on Syria.

Not so far from the base, which is located on a highway that runs from Damascus to Baghdad, Iranian-backed militias and factions are stationed.

Al-Tanf military base, south Syria, is located near the borders with Iraq and Jordan and it was established by the U.S.-led Global Coalition in the context of its war against the Islamic State Organization (ISIS).

