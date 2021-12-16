Protests Continue in Eastern Deir-ez-Zor Against Arrests

Protests against the arrests carried out by the SDF continued in al-Busayrah in the eastern Deir-ez-Zor countryside for the second day, Baladi News writes.

On Tuesday, local pages posted pictures and videos of burning tires blocking the road to Busayrah city.

According to the sources, the families of the detainees in Busayrah city blocked the main roads as a kind of protest against the arrest campaigns.

In the past few hours, SDF has raided several houses of people working in river-smuggling in Busayrah.

The raids targeted the house of Hussein Sheikh al-Jamil, however, they did not find him in the house. They resumed the raid after several hours and arrested his son, Ibrahim.

In related news, the town of al-Jurdi al-Gharbi, east of Deir-ez-Zor, witnessed similar protests condemning the shooting of the young man, Mudhi al-Kahish, by SDF soldiers.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.