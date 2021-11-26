22 Nonoperating Companies in Syria Put up for Investment

The Ministry of Industry has put on the market several companies in Syria that have stopped working and have been sabotaged and destroyed, to be subjected to investment again, according to Athr Press.

The ministry will present these companies for partnership with the private sector or friendly countries or other investment methods that achieve economic feasibility and material benefit for all parties.

For the implementation of this process, Minister of Industry Ziad Sabbagh has formed a central committee in the ministry and specialized work teams in each institution. Their mission is to develop a clear vision and strategy through which companies are offered investment on the principle of partnership.

There are 22 companies to be re-invested, four of which are for engineering industries, seven are for chemical industries, four for cement manufacture, and eight are food industry companies.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.