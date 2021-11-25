Talks Between Syria and Oman on Boosting Bilateral Relations

Buthaina Shaaban discussed with the deputy Prime minister of Oman the bilateral relations between Syria and the sultanate, according to SANA.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said discussed with Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic, and Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of “Watan Document Foundation” Buthaina Shaaban the bilateral relations between Syria and the Sultanate and means of enhancing cooperation and development on the regional and international arenas.”

During the meeting in Muscat on Wednesday, Dr. Shaaban conveyed the greetings of President Bashar al-Assad to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, the Oman News Agency said.

Dr. Shabaan also hailed the positive outcomes of the talks between Syria and Oman in terms of supporting the standing cooperation and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Shaaban hailed the Omani experience in managing national documents and archives and historical studies.

