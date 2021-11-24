Syria, Oman to Enhance Cooperation in Historical Documentation

Syria and Oman signed an agreement to deepen cooperation between them in historical documentation and study, according to the Syria Times.

The President’s Special Adviser and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Watan Documents Authority in Syria, Buthaina Shaaban met in Muscat this Tuesday with the Chairman of the Oman National Records and Archives Authority Hamad bin Muhammad al-Dhawani, to discuss cooperation.

The two discussed aspects of cooperation between Syria and Oman in the fields of documents, archives, and historical studies and means of enhancing this cooperation to serve common interests.

The discussions also dealt with bilateral coordination with regards to conferences, historical, civilizational, intellectual, and scientific forums, and documentary exhibitions. They stressed the importance of pushing cooperation towards enabling access to documents related to the two countries, within an executive program that is being prepared within the framework of the adoption of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Authority and the concerned authorities in Syria.

The two sides also stressed the importance of exchanging experiences, training workers, and building their capabilities through technical training, exchanging invitations for activities and events that are held in both countries. They also stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of exchanging publications, publishing documentaries, cultural, literary, and historical publications, and setting up joint programs between the two countries in the field of documents and archives.

Dhawani presented, during the talks, an overview of the role of the Omani National Records and Archives Authority in preserving the” memory of the Nation” and building modern systems for managing documents and archives per the latest international standards.

For her part, Dr. Shaaban praised the great level provided by the Omani Documentation and Archives Authority in preserving national memory.

She said that the “Watan Document Establishment” will work with the National Records and Archives Authority in the field of documents, conferences, and exhibitions. It will also work with the establishment to form an entity for oral history to be the basis in the Arab world.

Shaaban indicated in her statement that the talks session discussed many commonalities between Syria and the Sultanate of Oman, including enabling access to documents belonging to the two countries, how to view and document them, and the exchange of expertise and experiences in the field of documents, in addition to the joint programs that will emerge with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.

