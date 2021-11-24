Missile Attack on U.S. Base in Eastern Syria

A rocket attack on a U.S. base inside Syria was heard on Tuesday, according to Athr Press.

At dawn on Tuesday, powerful explosions rocked Syrian villages along the border between Syria and Iraq. The explosions likely resulted from a rocket attack on a U.S. base inside Syria, according to civilian sources quoted by Athr Press in the rural al-Hassakeh governorate.

Powerful explosions struck the unlawful U.S. base in the area of Kharab al-Jir, 5 kilometers from the Iraqi border town of al-Yarubiyah, early on Tuesday. The explosions originated from the firing of four unidentified rocket-propelled grenades, the sources said.

Read Also: Blast at U.S. Outpost in Southern Syria, No American Injuries

The explosions were powerful and heard throughout the area. Two shells fell inside the military base, while one struck the dirt mounds surrounding the base, the sources said.

U.S. helicopters and fighter planes conducted extensive patrols in the area shortly after the attacks, the sources said.

The U.S. airbase is an important point of communication between Syria and Iraq, which oversees the entry and exit of stolen Syrian crude oil tanks and trucks bearing stolen wheat.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.