Jordan King Reiterates Support for Sovereignty of Syria

King Abdullah II of Jordan renewed his country’s support for the sovereignty, stability, unity of Syria, and the safety of its territories and people.

During talks he held Tuesday in Manama with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, the King of Jordan “affirmed his country’s support for the efforts to preserve the sovereignty of Syria”, according to what the Bahrain News Agency reported.

King Abdullah also stressed the need to work “to stop foreign interference in the affairs of countries in the region and coordinate efforts in the war on terrorism to maintain security and stability. “

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and issues of common interest, especially the Palestinian issue.

