Syria, Pakistan Sign Agreement on Education and Culture

Syria and Pakistan signed an agreement on Monday to boost cooperation between the two friendly countries on education and culture.

The Syrian Minister of Education Darem Tabbaa, and the Pakistani Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood signed the agreement which opens the door for the two friendly countries to consolidate cooperation and exchange expertise in culture and education, according to SANA’s correspondent in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

The agreement between Syria and Pakistan was inked at the building of the Pakistani Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in Islamabad.

