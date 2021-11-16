Tartous: Death of a Brigadier General

On Sunday evening, a senior regime officer died of wounds sustained as a result of an attack in Deir-ez-Zor, just 24 hours after the death of another high-ranking officer from the Tartous governorate, Baladi News reports.

On Sunday evening, the death of a regime Brigadier General as a result of wounds sustained after an attack launched by gunmen in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside, in eastern Syria, was announced.

According to pro-regime media, Ahmed Jaafar Assaad, who is a brigadier general in the ranks of the regime forces, died on Sunday evening in his hometown in the village of Faroukhiya, in Baniyas’ countryside of the coastal governorate of Tartous.

The sources explained that his death came after wounds sustained earlier, following an ambush carried out by gunmen in the al-Tabani desert, in the western countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

The death of the aforementioned officer comes just 24 hours after the death of another high-ranking officer from the Tartous governorate, who was mourned by regime media on Sunday as Major General Ahmed Ali Dayoub, nicknamed “Abu Ali”. He hails from the coastal town of Karto in the Tartous governorate, in northwestern Syria. No cause of death was disclosed.

