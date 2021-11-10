Lavrov: West Obstructs Efforts for Return of Displaced Syrians

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Western countries impede efforts exerted for the return of the displaced Syrians, according to SANA.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Western countries impede efforts exerted for the return of the displaced Syrians who left their homes due to terrorism, calling upon these countries to stop their activities in hindering the requirements of the UN resolution in terms of finding appropriate circumstances for their return.

Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday that Western countries are obliged to stop subversive acts aiming at hindering efforts exerted for the return of the displaced Syrians to their country, stressing the need to adhere to the resolution.

Lavrov noted that Western countries are not concerned with constructing infrastructure for the return of the displaced to their homeland but collect money only to keep them in the countries to which they left in the first years of the crisis.

He called upon the Western countries to lift the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its lands.

Meanwhile, Russian President special Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with the Syrian Ambassador in Moscow, Dr. Riad Haddad the latest development in Syria.

