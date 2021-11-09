Amid Security Alert High-Ranking Russian Leaders Arrive by Air in Raqqa

On Sunday, Russian military helicopters landed east of the Raqqa governorate, carrying Russian military advisers, according to Halab Today.

On Sunday, Russian military helicopters landed inside the al-Shabiba stadium in Maadan city, east of the Raqqa governorate. This comes amid a heightened military alert in the area, according to the local network Eye of the Euphrates.

The helicopters were carrying Russian advisers coming from the Deir-ez-Zor military airport. They will participate in a combing operation in the southeastern Raqqa desert towards the administrative borders of Deir-ez-Zor governorate, the network said.

The network added that there were six advisers and military commanders on board the helicopters, that went from the airport to the headquarters of the Fifth Corps in the al-Shabiba Neighborhood of Maadan.

The network noted that members of the Fifth Corps worked to close all roads reaching the al-Shabiba neighborhood, just before the helicopters landed. The closure lasted from 6 pm to 6 am.

In June, regime forces brought military reinforcements to the city of Maadan, which is under its control, east of Raqqa governorate. This comes with the aim of participating in a campaign to comb the desert of Jabal al-Bashri.

The reinforcements contained 14 military vehicles carrying personnel and heavy machine guns, as well as a truck loaded with logistical materials, all belonging to the Third Division of the Regime’s Army. They arrived at the municipal stadium in Maadan and entered the so-called Shabiba Stadium as it is the largest, safest place to assemble these forces before allocating tasks to them and carrying out those tasks.

It is worth mentioning that the Syrian Badia is constantly witnessing combing campaigns against cells belonging to the State Organization (ISIS), but it has always failed since the beginning as a result of increased casualties in the ranks of the campaign’s forces, according to the same source.

