“Not Considering Dealing with Syria,” Riyadh Retreats After Damascus Courtship

Riyadh, through its foreign minister, has claimed that it does not intend to get closer with Damascus at the moment, according to Athr Press.

After the recent courtship of the Saudi administration towards Syria, and the leaks that confirmed that Riyadh wanted to get closer to Damascus, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced that the rapprochement with the Syrian state may contribute to pushing the political path forward. He pointed out at the same time that his country is not thinking of dealing with the Syrian state at the moment, during an interview on Monday with CNBC.

“It makes sense for some countries to have a different systematic policy in their dealings with other countries,” Farhan said, explaining that their rapprochement with the Syrian state may contribute to pushing the political process forward.

His country continued to support the United Nations-sponsored political process in Geneva and was looking for better solutions, with regional states, that could move the political process forward.

