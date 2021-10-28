Russian Warplanes Target Opposition Sites in Idleb

On Wednesday, Russian warplanes bombarded armed opposition factions bastions in the south of Idleb, northwest Syria, North Press reports.

High explosive thermobaric weapons were used three times in a row in the raids against Balshoun outskirts, military sources of the factions told North Press.

The attacks on the western side of the town uprooted trees and partially damaged some adjacent houses.

At the same time, Syrian government forces stationed in the Kafranbel area in Idlib bombarded artillery weapons against the factions’ sites in al-Bara town.

Similarly, government forces shelled heavy artillery weapons on opposition sites in Kafr Ta’al town, west of Aleppo. Meanwhile, Russian drones were touring the skies of the area.

The armed factions bombarded heavy artillery weapons against government forces positions in Urum al-Sughra town west of Aleppo.

