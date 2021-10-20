Mazloum Abdi Promises New Phase in Northeast Syria to Civil Society

Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the SDF claimed that Northeast Syria is entering a new phase, where it will find ways to overcome many challenges, according to North Press.

Northeast Syria is entering a new phase, during which it will find new solutions for all the obstacles it previously passed through, Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Monday in a televised statement to the Founding Conference of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in NE Syria, which lasted for two days, in the city of Qamishli.

“We, as the Syrian Democratic Forces, and with the help of the institutions of the Autonomous Administration, will support civil society organizations in every step and work hand in hand to develop all areas in the region,” Abdi added.

The conference is the first of its kind in the region, and it was attended by most organizations and civil society associations operating in Northeast Syria to “strengthen joint cooperation and coordination.”

The SDF Commander-in-Chief indicated that “the civil society organizations are a key player that can play a significant role in the process of democratic change, in addition to supporting and developing the society.”

Abdi stressed “firm support for the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations,” expressing his hope that the organizations will take new steps towards development and democracy.”

He also confirmed the importance of protection from the continuing threats to the region, including threats posed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The conference was attended by about 200 organizations and associations operating in the Autonomous Administration-controlled areas in northeast Syria.

