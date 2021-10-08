Germany Donates 71 Million Euros to Refugees in Lebanon and Jordan

Germany has announced that it will donate 71 million euros to Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, according to Enab Baladi.

On Wednesday, October 6th, German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Niels Annen met with UNHCR’s country representative in Jordan, Dominik Bartsch. Regarding their meeting, Annen said that the funds were provided in cooperation with German partners such as UNHCR and the World Food Programme.

“The funds will be used to cover the emergency needs of Syrian refugees and host communities, including Lebanon,” the minister was quoted by the official Petra news agency as saying.

UNHCR will receive 45 million euros out of 71 million euros.

He added that the aid would include cash and food assistance, amongst basic necessities such as shelter and health care.

The minister also called on all parties to the conflict to work for peace and stability in Syria and the region, “because only peace can alleviate the humanitarian plight and improve people’s lives.”

He pointed to the economic situation in Jordan and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On October 4th, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a 1.9 million USD agreement to support the development of health services for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Last August, UNHCR in Jordan announced that it had received 200 million USD of its total annual budget for refugee needs, amounting to 405 million USD for 2021.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.