Syrian Opposition Delegation Meets Arab League Secretary-General

On Wednesday, the Secretary-General of the Arab League met a delegation of the Syrian opposition on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Media outlets quoted a source in the League’s General Secretariat as saying that the meeting dealt with the latest developments regarding the Syrian crisis and regional and international efforts to resolve it within the framework of implementing international resolutions on it.

They discussed field conditions and ways to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, who are currently exposed to “the worst humanitarian situation in their modern History.”

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit heard from the delegation members an explanation of the dangers of demographic changes taking place in the Syrian society, and the Secretary-General expressed his concern over their potential effects on stability in the country.

Aboul Gheit stressed the importance of revitalizing the negotiating process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254 after its stagnation, with the need to engage in the political process seriously on both sides.

The meeting reviewed the various stages of the work of the Constitutional Committee, which has not led to anything so far.

Other meetings

A delegation of SOC met also with the Estonian mission to the United Nations on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. The two sides discussed the developments in the political process in Syria and the Assad regime’s obstructionism.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Estonia mission to the United Nations. It brought together SOC’s President Salem al-Meslet, President of the Syrian Negotiations Commission Anas Abdah, SOC’s Vice-president Abdul Hakim Bashar, and the SOC’s representative in Washington Qutaiba Idilbi.

The Estonian side included Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, Director of Political Affairs at the Estonian Foreign Ministry, and the Estonian Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations.

Meslet thanked the Republic of Estonia for its important political and humanitarian support for the Syrian people at the Security Council. He spoke about the developments on the ground in Syria, especially the Assad regime and its backers’ continued war crimes against civilians.

Another delegation of the Syrian Opposition Coalition met with the Dutch mission to the United Nations on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. The two sides discussed the latest developments in the political process in Syria and the Assad regime’s disruption of the process.

The Dutch side included Director-General for Political Affairs Mr. Thijs van der Plas and members of the Dutch mission in the UN.

The SOC’s delegation thanked the Netherlands for its political, humanitarian, and legal support for the Syrian people in their quest for freedom, dignity, and democracy.

A delegation of SOC also met with the Greek mission to the United Nations on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. The two sides discussed the issue of Syrian asylum seekers trapped in Greece, and the latest developments on the ground and in the political process in Syria, and the Assad regime’s disruption of the process.

