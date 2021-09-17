Government Seizes Money From Some Traders in Homs

The regime's Minister of Finance issued a decision to seize a group of traders and companies in Homs after they imported smuggled sugar, according to Nedaa Post.

According to pro-regime media, the decision included the Rifai and Jandali Solidarity Company –owned by Ahmed Muflih al-Jandali, Diana al-Jandali, Nazik and Rama al-Jandali– and the General Commercial Services Centre (al-Shaar) in Homs, owned by Ali Abdul Sayed Ali, Mohammed Muflih al-Jandali, Bahij al-Sayyid Ali, Diana, Nazik and Rama al-Jandali.

The Central Authority for Control and Inspection is monitoring the files of products and companies and has already begun pursuing companies.

The Central Authority for Control and Inspection reviews the file then transfers it to the Ministry of Finance and collects funds from the traders.

The Central Financial Supervisory Authority then confirms the payments and then the seizure is released after reconciliation. All these events are stored in a central database at the Ministry of Communications.

It should be noted that Assad’s forces arrested some traders after they liquidated their businesses and removed their money out of Syria.

