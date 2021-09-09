Meeting of Arab Petroleum and Energy Ministers Starts Activities, Amman

The Petroleum and Energy Ministers of Syria, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon met on Wednesday in the Jordanian capital Amman, to discuss the transfer of Egyptian gas to Lebanon, according to SANA.

According to the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), the meeting will include Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Bassam Tohme, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek al-Molla, and Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Raymond Ghajar.

The meeting, which is being held at the invitation of the Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, aims to discuss ways to enhance cooperation to transfer Egyptian gas to Lebanon through Jordan and Syria.

A few days ago, Syria agreed on the Lebanese side’s request for assistance in transferring Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity through Syrian territory to Lebanon, during a session of Syrian-Lebanese talks held in Damascus.

