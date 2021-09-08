More Gunmen in Daraa Surrender and Hand Over their Weapons

Dozens of gunmen surrendered to the Syrian Army and handed over their weapons in order to settle their legal status as part of a truce in Daraa, according to the Syria Times.

According to the agreement, the terrorists, who refuse the settlement, will leave the neighborhood to the north of Syria, and the gunmen, who seek a settlement, must hand over their weapons to the Syrian Army and settle their legal status in order to go back to normal life.

SANA reporter said that dozens of gunmen arrived this morning at the settlement center in the al-Arbaeen neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad and they handed over their weapons to the army in implementation of the settlement agreement, which aims at ending the terrorists’ control over the neighborhood and restoring security and stability in Daraa province.

The weapons, which were hander over, included RPGs, ammunitions, PKC machineguns, and Doushka machine gun, and a number of rifles, the reporter added.

