Syria COVID Team Intensifies Efforts in Fight Against the Virus

The government team dealing with the fight against COVID in Syria has intensified its efforts, as COVID cases keep rising, according to SANA.

The government team entrusted with the fight against the COVID pandemic in Syria decided to give the anti-virus vaccine to teaching staff in the Ministries of Education and Higher Education and to medical students from fourth to the sixth year and instructed the Ministry of Tourism to demand the owners of tourist facilities, hotels, and restaurants to instruct their workers to take the vaccine.

The government team met on Wednesday, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, in which they stressed the importance of increasing the production capacity of oxygen-generating and filling plants to the maximum extent to secure the oxygen needs of COVID patients in Syria, identifying sources of supplying each hospital with the quantities necessary for its work and supervising the work of private hospitals, particularly in terms of the necessary maintenance to ensure safety and avoid any emergency.

It reviewed the readiness of the health system in public and private hospitals.

