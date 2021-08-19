Turkey Sends Terrorists from Syria to Libya to Threaten Europe

Turkey is reportedly sending terrorists from Syria to Libya, in order to introduce them into European countries it wishes to destabilize, according to al-Watan.

Turkey has sent more terrorists, who are of North African origin and European citizenship, from its occupied areas in Syria to Libya, and then to Europe. Turkey’s purpose is to threaten the security of European countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime repeated its actions from 2015 when its borders were opened wide for the illegal immigration of Syrians to Europe. This time, Turkey has sent extremist and deadly terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS to Libya, to ultimately reach Europe. In fact, they have not been sent to fight as Syrian mercenaries, but as a prelude to smuggling those insurgents into European countries and threatening European security — most of whose leaders are hostile to the Erdogan regime.

Deals among factions

Al-Watan learned from opposition sources that more than 30 terrorists of European nationality and North African origin, especially from Tunisia, arrived in Libya on Turkish flights during the past month. They came as mercenary Syrians who had been selected to fight in Libya. Al-Watan’s sources for these allegations come from the so-called National Army, formed by Ankara’s leader Erdogan, which operates in occupied areas of northern and northeastern Aleppo governorate.

The sources indicated that those sent to Libya from amongst the terrorists are motivated by payments, under which terrorists relocate in exchange for large sums of money. High amounts are exchanged for first and second-ranking al-Qaeda terrorists and some ISIS terrorists. These terrorists remain safe under the auspices of militias funded by the Turkish regime, especially in the area of Sheikh Al-Hadid in Afrin, which is dominated by Sultan Suleiman Shah’s militias or the so-called Amsha. The name refers to the group’s terrorist leader, Abu Amsha Mohammed al-Jassim, who controls deals to recruit Syrian mercenaries to fight in other countries for the benefit of the Turkish regime and under the auspices of Turkish intelligence services.

The sources stressed that the channels of communication recently opened by Abu Amsha with the leader of Al-Nusra and the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist Abu Mohammed al-Joulani aim to reach a deal. Under the agreement, the administration of Afrin was entrusted to Al-Joulani in exchange for the opening of the Aleppo-Lattakia highway, or the M4 road. The objective is to facilitate the movement of wanted Al-Qaeda terrorists to controlled areas in Afrin, after which they are transported to Libya. This is a first step on the terrorists’ path to European countries, in order to destabilize those countries’ security and stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.