AANES to Allocate Biggest Proportion of 2022 Budget for Services

A senior member of the AANES has announced that the administration will allocate the biggest proportion of next year’s budget for services, North Press writes.

On Wednesday, a prominent official in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) said that the Executive Council will allocate the biggest proportion of next year’s budget for services, with priority given to four sectors.

The co-chair of the AANES Executive Council Berivan Khaled told North Press that they asked the autonomous and civil administrations in northeast Syria to concentrate on services through an increase in budget.

Read Also: Mayor of Raqqa to Le Monde: Reconstruction Aid is Nearly Insignificant

“The four sectors to be prioritized are health, agriculture, education, and restoration of the infrastructure,” she explained. “The infrastructure of these sectors is extremely affected, as the percentage of destruction is still greater than the percentage of reconstruction,” she added.

She explained that they asked the administrations to focus on the services projects within the proposed projects.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.