Baghdad to Host a “Made-in-Syria” Exhibition

A “Made-in-Syria” exhibition kicks off on Sunday in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. The exhibition offers direct sale of Syrian products, with some 100 Syrian industrial companies participating. The exhibition will run until August 5th.

The “Made-in-Syria” exhibition in Baghdad has been organized by the Regional Office of the Union of Arab Regional Exporters and Importers in Syria and the Association of Syrian Exporters of Clothing and Textiles, in cooperation with the Federations of Syrian Chambers of Industry and Commerce. It will be held at the Baghdad International Fair. Major industrial companies from the food, textile, and chemical sectors will participate.

Mohammed al-Sawah, president of the Union of Arab Exporters and Importers in Syria, told SANA that the exhibition is the first initiative of the Board of Directors of the Regional Office of the Union of Arab Regional Exporters and Importers in Syria. Earlier, the organization established its board of directors and agreed with the Union of Arab Exporters and Importers to open marketing and export outlets for Syrian products. The initiative’s objective is to enhance the presence [of Syrian companies] in established foreign markets, while also opening new markets. These aims form part of the responsibilities taken onboard by the Union.

Sawah stressed that the Union has continued discharging its responsibilities in supporting Syrian exports, expanding its markets, and holding several new exhibitions in many Arab countries for the direct sale of Syrian products.

