AANES Leads Virtual Campaign for International Recognition

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) has launched an online campaign to obtain international recognition, according to al-Souria Net.

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration (AANES), which controls areas in northern and eastern Syria, has launched a “virtual” campaign on social media to gain “international recognition.”

Kurdish activists and journalists, as well as politicians and military personnel from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its political arm, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), are participating in the campaign to obtain international recognition to the AANES, among other figures.

The campaign began on Sunday evening, after SDF commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi posted the hashtag on Twitter #Status4NorthAndEastSyria.

The move, which Abdi commenced, coincides with attention turning to the upcoming strategy of U.S. forces in eastern Syria in the coming period.

Read Also: SDC Open to Dialogue with Regime if it Leads to Real Results

There are no conclusive indications about the U.S. presence in areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration. That is, it remains unclear if Washington will scale back or maintain its current territorial presence.

The SDF commander-in-chief, Mazloum Abdi, has already requested the new U.S. administration to support the Autonomous Administration and recognize Kurdish rights in the region.

“We believe that we can eliminate ISIS threats if our civil administration is recognized here,” Abdi told Voice of America radio in February.

A U.S. Committee on Religious Freedom is also pressing the U.S. government to grant “official” recognition of the Autonomous Administration, which controls large swathes of northern and eastern Syria.

Over the past two years, the Committee has made several recommendations for this recognition. The Committee has not received receptive figures from within the U.S. government to submit this request once more to the U.S. administration, headed by President Joe Biden.

The People’s Protection Units are SDF’s military pillar

The [People’s Protection Units] are directly affiliated with the Autonomous Administration and are accused of having ties with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which appears on international terrorism lists.

It is also accused of violations against civilians and opponents of Autonomous Administration policies. These alleged violations include torture and arrest, as well as imposing conscription and recruiting children to fight in its ranks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.