Three Iranian Oil Tankers Heading for Syria

Three Iranian oil tankers, carrying crude oil to the Syrian regime were spotted by Tanker Trackers, according to Sowt al-Asima.

Tanker Trackers, a website tracking maritime traffic, posted on its official Twitter account that three Iranian oil tankers would cross the Suez Canal, en route to Syria.

According to the website on Saturday (July 3rd), each tanker can hold more than 500,000 barrels of crude oil. The three tankers are SAM121, JASMINE, and ARMAN 114.

Iran regularly delivers crude oil to the Syrian regime, the website said, adding that the website is “following [these shipments] closely.”

Last April, an Iranian oil tanker arrived at the port of Baniyas in Tartous, laden with one million barrels of crude oil.

The website tracked three oil tankers [arriving in Syria] in June: two of which carried 1.4 million crude oil barrels, while the third carried 300,000 barrels.

Regime-controlled areas are witnessing continuous power cuts of increasing duration. Sowt al-Asima’s sources have attributed the increased cuts to a shortage of fuel needed to operate power plants.

