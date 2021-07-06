Russian Diplomats Discuss Syria with Pedersen

The UN's special envoy for Syria discussed with Russian officials the Syrian crisis and humanitarian aid, according to The Syria Times.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, discussed on Sunday with UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen the solution to the crisis in Syria.

“The talks focused on the situation in Syria, with emphasis on the importance of promoting the political process led and implemented by the Syrians themselves with the help of the UN,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides stressed the need to provide humanitarian aid to Syria per the rules of international humanitarian law, the resolutions of the Security Council, and the UN General Assembly.

