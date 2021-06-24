Syria Records 80 Suicides So Far in 2021

The number of suicides recorded in Syria has dropped by 15% compared to the same period last year, according to Sowt al-Asima.

As of Tuesday, June 22nd, the General Authority of Forensic Medicine recorded 80 suicides since the beginning of this year. More than half of the suicide victims hung themselves. Of the total number of suicide victims, 12 are minors, said Zaher Hajju director-general of the General Authority for Forensic Medicine.

He added that four suicides were attempted by people as young as 17 year-olds, as well as 19 year-olds. According to Hajju, the majority of suicide victims are aged between 20 and 30 years. Further, 45 suicides were executed through hanging, 13 through shooting, 8 through jumping from high altitudes, and 10 through poisoning.

Hajju noted that a strange suicide was recorded, where the victim designed an electric circuit and electrocuted himself to death. The percentage of male suicides increased to 71.25%, compared to 68% last year. However, compared to the same period last year, the number of suicides decreased by 15%, Hajju added.

As of the end of June 2020, the Forensic Medicine Authority had recorded 87 suicide cases, out of which 10 happened in Damascus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.