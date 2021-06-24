Putin: We Will Continue to Support Syria’s War on Terrorism

The Russian president has reaffirmed his commitment to the war on terrorism and peaceful resolution of international conflicts, SANA reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed that Russia will continue to support Syria in its war against terrorism. Further, Russia will continue its efforts to resolve international issues through dialogue, underlining the importance of the UN’s role as a basis for the international system.

In a speech at the opening of the IX Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday, Putin said that international security is crumbling under the weight of geopolitical turmoil and terrorism. Mass destruction weapons are also proliferating, as part of attempts to use force to achieve personal interests and enhance private security at the expense of others.

He noted that these challenges require collective efforts from all countries, based on international law and the UN charter, to prevent the outbreak of a new world war.

Putin indicated that Russia does not impose its will on other countries, asserting that it will exert all efforts to calm down conflicts and resolve international problems through dialogue.

He added that most of the Syrian territories have been liberated from terrorist organizations, saying that Russia will continue to back Syria’s war on terrorism until eliminating it. He also affirmed Russia’s keenness on improving its relations with neighboring countries to achieve security and prosperity.

In turn, Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu said that the “Moscow conference will open new prospects for resolving international issues, asserting the importance of international cooperation in this regard, instead of imposing destabilizing sanctions.

Al-Nusra Front

In the meantime, the Russian Defense Ministry said that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra deployed at the de-escalation zone in Idleb, have carried out 37 attacks on safe areas in Idleb, Lattakia, Aleppo, and Hama. They are also preparing to fabricate a chemical attack to accuse the Syrian Arab Army.

In a press statement, Deputy Head of the Russian Coordination Center in Hemeimeem, General, Vadim Kolit said that the terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra have committed 37 attacks on safe areas in four provinces, out of which 19 attacks in Idleb, 10 in Lattakia, 2 in Aleppo and 6 in Hama.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.