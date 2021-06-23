SOC Holds Virtual Meeting with Swiss NGO

The Syrian Opposition Coalition held a virtual meeting with the Swiss NGO Geneva Call, to discuss humanitarian norms during armed conflict, according to the Syrian National Coalition.

The Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) held a virtual meeting with Geneva Call, a Swiss-based non-government organization, to discuss the importance of respecting international humanitarian law, as well as humanitarian norms and principles in armed conflict.

The meeting brought together SOC’s Secretary-General Abdelbaset Abdullatif, Head of the National Commission for Detainees and Missing Persons, Yasser al-Farhan, and member of the political committee Bahjat Atassi.

On the other end of the line were the Director-General of Geneva Call Alain Délétroz, the Director of Geneva Call’s Mission in Syria Khalil al-Barri, and the Program Coordinator in northern Syria Saad Rustom.

SOC’s President Nasr al-Hariri also participated in the meeting over the telephone as he praised the organization’s work and cooperation with the SOC, the Syrian Interim Government, and the Syrian National Army.

Abdullatif stressed the importance of cooperation to raise awareness among fighters of the Syrian National Army about respect for humanitarian rules and regulations during an armed conflict in cooperation with international organizations and the supervision of experts in international humanitarian law, international conventions, and human rights principles.

For his part, Délétroz talked about the work of the organization and its office in Afrin as well as its periodic meetings with the Syrian Interim Government and the Syrian National Army. He praised the efforts being made by the Syrian National Army to ensure respect for international law and the memoranda of understanding signed with the organization.



