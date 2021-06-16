Terrorism Court Seizes More Properties in Eastern Ghouta

The Syrian government is confiscating the properties of detainees and forcibly displaced individuals, according to Sowt al-Asima.

Over the past two days, Syrian intelligence has launched a new campaign to identify properties in the town of Ein Tarma in Eastern Ghouta, belonging to individuals wanted for terrorism.

A Sowt al-Asima correspondent said that patrols belonging to the branch of State Security backed by others belonging to the Republican Guard conducted a tour inside the town of Ein Tarma. During this patrol, they identified several houses and shops owned by detainees in the regime’s prisons, and other people forcibly displaced towards the north of Syria.

State Security patrols have confiscated about 10 houses, six shops, and two farms within the town, in addition to a wedding hall and a number of cars, using court decisions.

The confiscation targeted the property of members of the Shahouta family who were arrested months ago on charges of financing terrorism.

The confiscation also included a wedding hall that was transformed into a field hospital during opposition factions’ control over the area.

The confiscation decisions covered property belonging to a member of the al-Homsi family and a member of the Juha family, who originates from the Damascus neighborhood of Jobar.

According to the reporter, the patrols instructed the daughter of one of the displaced persons to immediately evacuate her family home.

Early last month, in May, patrols of the Military Security branch conducted a similar campaign in the cities of Arbin and Zamalka. During that campaign, they confiscated properties belonging to 30 residents of eastern Ghouta. These residents included 18 residents of Arbin and 12 residents of Zamalka, most of whom were forcibly displaced to northern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.