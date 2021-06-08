Speculations About an Incoming Lebanese-Syrian Summit

Sources have unveiled plans for an incoming Lebanese-Syrian summit that will discuss the return of displaced Syrians, according to Athr Press.

According to Lebanese media, a Lebanese-Syrian summit is expected to be held soon.

Political sources predicted that a joint Lebanese-Syrian summit regarding the situation of displaced Syrians in Lebanon would be held, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Binaa.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Lebanese-Syrian relations will undergo significant developments towards the end of this year.

These developments will include a Lebanese-Syrian summit regarding a joint plan for the return of displaced Syrians from Lebanon. The return will be made possible after an international agreement to transfer funding from displaced persons to returnees in Syria. The summit will also discuss Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s proposal regarding the Levantine Common Market.

Lebanon hosts nearly 1.5 million Syrian refugees who are displaced due to the war. Nine out of ten Syrian families live in extreme poverty, according to the latest UN statistics.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.