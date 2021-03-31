Iranian Weapons Cargo Delivered To Militants in Southern Damascus

Iranian weapons, ammunition, and missiles have arrived in Damascus as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard mobilizes, writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

An Iranian cargo plane arrived in Damascus International Airport late on Sunday, loaded with weapons, ammunition, and missiles, a well-informed source told Zaman Al-Wasl.

The plane’s landing coincided with the mobilization of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRG) militia inside and outside the airport.

The shipment was transferred immediately to the IRG-controlled areas in southern Damascus suburbs.

The second destination of the arms shipment would be to the northern Aleppo countryside, according to the source.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.