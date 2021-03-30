Covid-19 Situation in Damascus and its Countryside at its Worst

Syrians mock statements by government officials who try to downplay the extent of the spread of the Covid-19 across the country, Sowt al-Asima reports

The Ministry of Health in the government of the Syrian regime has begun to transfer people infected with the Covid-19 from Damascus and its countryside to Homs hospitals, in light of the escalation of the infection curve as part of the third wave of the virus.

“We have started referring patients who need intensive care from Damascus and rural Damascus to Homs Governorate hospitals as a result of all intensive care beds in Damascus and its countryside being totally occupied by patients,” said Tawfiq Hassab, Director of Ambulance and Emergency at the Ministry of Health.

The city of Al-Tal in the countryside of Damascus recorded four deaths and at least 70 cases of the novel coronavirus, during the past week.

The Sowt Al-Asima correspondent said that the number of incoming patients at Al Zahraa and Al-Tal Al-Watani Hospitals continued to rise, exceeding 70 cases as of yesterday evening.

In Qatana, southwest of Damascus, private sources told Sowt Al-Asima that many members of the medical staff at the Qatana National Hospital tested positive to the virus.

The sources said that the hospital administration suspended receiving new cases, including emergency ones, until further notice.

The sources indicated that the administration decided to quarantine all members of the medical and ambulance staff inside the hospital, indicating that test results confirmed the infection of many workers in the hospital.

Surprising statements

Meanwhile, new statements made by the Minister of Education in the government of the Syrian regime, Darem al-Tabaa, regarding the situation of schools in light of the Covid-19, sparked a wave of sarcastic responses on social media platforms.

Yesterday, Tabaa said, “The situation of students and teachers is stable in terms of infection with the Covid-19, despite the presence of some positive cases.”

The minister also denied the statements of the Ministry’s School Health Directorate regarding the high rates of Covid-19 infection in schools.

In this context, Tabaa pointed out that “schools are large places that put the student’s psyche at ease and relieve the burden of thinking about illness and disease, which reduces the incidence of infection.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.