Syria, ICRC Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Humanitarian Field

Syria has emphasized the need to increase humanitarian cooperation with the International Red Cross, according to The Syrian Times.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Mekdad met with the International Committee of the Red Cross’s (ICRC) President Peter Maurer in Damascus on Wednesday to discuss means of boosting cooperation and coordination between Syria and the ICRC and the role of the committee in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan.

Mekdad praised the efforts being exerted by the ICRC in the humanitarian field, including humanitarian aid in various sectors such as health and education.

He highlighted the international organizations’ adherence to their humanitarian responsibilities and humanitarian international law, to ease the suffering of the Syrian people caused by Western countries’ systematic aggressive attack on them.

He reiterated that Syria condemns the unilateral coercive sanctions being imposed by the US and its European allies on Syria and other countries, not to mention the continuity of supporting armed terrorist groups by the US and its allies.

For his part, Maurer praised the facilities being offered by the Syrian government to the ICRC team.

He indicated that the ICRC seeks to expand its humanitarian activities in Syria in different fields, especially in the fields of health, water, electricity, and education, in cooperation with the Syrian government and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to deliver aid to those who were affected by the ongoing crisis in Syria.

