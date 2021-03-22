Head of Nawa Air Force Intelligence Branch Killed

The regime’s Air Force Intelligence Branch Captain Hussein Nazha has been killed by unknown assailants, writes Baladi News.

The head of the Syrian regime’s Air Force Intelligence Branch was killed in the city of Nawa, west of Daraa, on Saturday.

The Baladi News correspondent said that Captain Hussein Nazha, Head of the Air Force Intelligence Branch in Nawa, was killed by unidentified gunmen who targeted his car near the medical military barracks on the Sheikh Saad-Nawa road, west of Daraa.

On Saturday, March 20, unknown assailants targeted the military vehicle of a Syrian regime officer in the western countryside of Daraa.

According to local sources, an explosive device went off while a Hilux military vehicle was passing by, carrying a Fourth Division brigadier general, Raqi Abdul-Rahman, from the town of Ghabagheb north of Daraa, in addition to two colonels and other members who were accompanying them on the road to Kharab al-Shahem, west of Daraa.

A member of the regime forces was killed and four others were wounded on Wednesday, March 17, when an explosive device went off in the city of Jasim, north of Daraa.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.