Cutrona, Hariri Discuss Developments in Syria

The Syrian National Coalition head and a top US diplomat have discussed allowing humanitarian aid through border crossings, writes Syria TV.

Naser al-Hariri, Head of the Syrian National Coalition (SNC), and US Acting Envoy for Syria Affairs, Aimee Cutrona, discussed the latest field and political developments in the country, over the phone.

According to the SNC website, Hariri received a phone call from Cutrona, on Saturday, during which they discussed developments in Syria, focusing on the recent field events.

Hariri informed Cutrona of the crimes committed by the regime and Russia against civilians, which targeted many villages and towns in northern Syria.

He explained that the two parties discussed developments in the political process, the outcomes of the Constitutional Committee, in addition to the difficult humanitarian situation in Syria. Hariri stressed the necessity of renewing the decision to introduce humanitarian aid through the crossings that the regime does not control.

According to the website, preparations for the upcoming Brussels conference to support the Syrian people were discussed, noting that Hariri expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the US to “support the cause of the Syrian people in achieving freedom, dignity, and democracy.”

Further, Hariri stressed the need to push the political process to reach a political solution based on the implementation of international resolutions, mainly the Geneva Declaration and Resolutions 2118 and 2254.

On February 18, the US State Department announced the appointment of Assistant Secretary of State for Levant Affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Aimee Cutrona, as a special representative for Syria.

The US embassy in Syria confirmed, through its Twitter account, that Cutrona has “extensive experience in supporting US diplomacy in the region.”

On March 7, Cutrona called for continued pressure on the Bashar al-Assad regime, which she said should be held accountable for the human rights violations it has committed in the past years.

