Calls for Pope Francis To Intervene, Lift Coercive Measures Imposed on Syria

500 people have signed a letter addressed to Pope Francis asking for support on lifting coercive economic measures imposed on Syria, according to The Syria Times.

More than 500 figures from all over the world — some of them of Syrian origins — have called on Pope Francis to make efforts to lift the unjust and coercive economic measures imposed by Western countries on the Syrian people.

In a letter to Pope Francis written ten years after the start of the terrorist war on Syria, these figures noted that unjust coercive measures have caused a human tragedy that risks becoming a catastrophe if it is not dealt with quickly. Especially as some hegemonic powers working to escalate these sanctions which target the Syrian people.

The signatories of the letter stated that the terrorist war and the sanctions have caused the suffering of the Syrian people due to the lack of food and other humanitarian supplies.

They also indicated that Syria before 2011 was one of the most producing countries of wheat and food in the Middle East, shedding light on the rich history and high culture of the Syrian people.

The letter mentioned the report prepared by the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights Alena Douhan on Dec. 29, 2020, and called for lifting these unilateral coercive measures, indicating that they prevented the sending of humanitarian aid from some economic institutions due to their fear of being subjected to retaliatory measures.

The signatories of the letter also called on Pope Francis “to act urgently, otherwise the situation in Syria will worsen and we will witness a repeat of the catastrophe that befell Iraq as a result of the sanctions before 2003.” They concluded by saying, “We have no doubt about the Pope’s ability to be a strong defender of peace and justice for the Syrian people.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.